Texarkana, AR authorities search for people accused of starving dogs, goat

Texarkana, AR authorities are looking for the people they believe starved four dogs and a goat.

The animals were found Friday inside a house in the 300 block of Laurel Street.

Officers with Texarkana, AR Animal Services noticed 2 dogs in the front yard of the house and tried to make contact with the owners, according to animal services director Charles Lokey.

Lokey says they left notices at the house for several days which would disappear, but contact was never made about the animals.

On Friday, Lokey and his officers got a warrant to search the house. Around 2 p.m., they went in to get the dogs from the yard and heard noises inside the house.

After searching the house, Lokey says they found 2 more dogs in a padlocked room, and a goat that was so malnourished it could not stand.

The home reportedly had no electricity, was extremely hot and had a pungent odor.

The animals were taken to a veterinarian where they were found to all be malnourished, dehydrated and had parasites.

One of the dogs had an infected wound on its back leg.

Lokey said the emaciated goat was left with the vet where it later died from starvation.

The four dogs are being held in custody as evidence.

Lokey says they have identified the owners of the animals and have issued arrest warrants for them. The owners are wanted for aggravated animal cruelty and animal neglect.

