Bossier deputies help escort Military Working Dog to final resting place

Bossier Sheriff’s deputies in the motorcycle unit escorted a local military four-legged hero to his final place of rest. (Source: Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office via Facebook)

Bossier Sheriff’s deputies in the motorcycle unit escorted a local military four-legged hero to his final place of rest.

"Febe," a retired Military Working Dog (MWD), was laid to rest at the pet cemetery, Heavenly Acres for Pets in Elm Grove.

Febe was handled by retired Tech. Sgt. Tommy Hollis, a Bomb Explosive Detector for the 2nd Security Forces at Barksdale Air Force Base.

Febe was an 11-year-old German Shepherd that served seven months at Camp Victory in Bagdad.

“It was a privilege and a great honor to participate and lead this funeral processional for this war hero,” said Bossier Sheriff’s Deputy Jesse Bearden.

Febe retired on Sept. 11, 2015. He had bladder cancer and had to be euthanized.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.