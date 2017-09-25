2 students hit by car getting on Caddo Parish school bus

Two students are recovering after they were hit while getting on the bus Monday morning.

It happened around 6:45 a.m. near Walnut Hill elementary school in the 7000 block of Woolworth Road.

Police say the driver of the 2004 Chevy Malibu was not cited because the 2 students entered the roadway before the crossing arm was out.

One of the students was taken to the hospital in an ambulance with a broken leg and the other one was taken to the hospital by their parent with minor bumps and bruises, according to Caddo Parish School spokeswoman Mary Wood.

