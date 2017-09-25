2 students hit by car getting on Caddo Parish school bus - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

2 students hit by car getting on Caddo Parish school bus

By Eric Pointer, Digital Content Producer/Reporter
Connect
(Source: KSLA News12) (Source: KSLA News12)
CADDO PARISH, LA (KSLA) -

Two students are recovering after they were hit while getting on the bus Monday morning. 

It happened around 6:45 a.m. near Walnut Hill elementary school in the 7000 block of Woolworth Road.

Police say the driver of the 2004 Chevy Malibu was not cited because the 2 students entered the roadway before the crossing arm was out.

One of the students was taken to the hospital in an ambulance with a broken leg and the other one was taken to the hospital by their parent with minor bumps and bruises, according to Caddo Parish School spokeswoman Mary Wood. 

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly