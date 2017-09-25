2 students hit by car getting off Caddo Parish school bus

Two students are recovering after they were hit while getting off the bus Monday morning.

It happened at Walnut Hill elementary school around 6:45 a.m., according to Shreveport Fire Dispatch.

The bus driver says the crossing arm was out, but the 2004 Chevy Malibu ignored it and kept going, according to Caddo Parish School spokeswoman Mary Wood.

One of the students was taken to the hospital in an ambulance and the other one was taken to the hospital by their parent, according to Wood.

While the extent of their injuries is unknown, both students are expected to recover.

