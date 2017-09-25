Woman injured after truck sideswipes car on Jimmy Davis Bridge

A woman was taken to the hospital after her car was side-swiped by a pick-up truck on the Jimmy Davis Bridge Sunday night.

Police responded to the crash just before midnight at the foot of the bridge on 70th Street.

Police say a woman was driving eastbound when a white pick-up truck, headed the opposite way, swiped her car from the side.

The woman was taken to University Health hospital with what were described as minor injuries.

The driver of the truck was taken into custody for toxicology tests.

Both directions of travel were closed for the hour that followed cleanup.

