Woman injured after truck sideswipes car on Jimmie Davis Bridge

A woman was taken to the hospital after her car was sideswiped by a pickup Sunday night on the Jimmie Davis Bridge.

Police responded to the crash just before midnight on East 70th Street at the foot of the Shreveport side of the span.

Police say a woman was driving east when a pickup headed the opposite way swiped her car from the side.

The woman was taken to University Health with what were described as minor injuries.

The driver of the truck was taken into custody for toxicology tests.

Both directions of travel were closed for the hour that followed cleanup.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.