Dispute ends with man being stabbed

Shreveport police are investigating after a man was stabbed Sunday morning.

It happened around 12:30 a.m. in the 1000 block of Quail Creek Road.

Police say a man in his 50s was stabbed as a result of an ongoing dispute between two groups.

The man was taken to the hospital and treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Police say the suspect ran away on foot.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Shreveport police or Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.

