Fundraiser to help feed hungry children around NWLA

The Northwest Louisiana Food Bank is teaming up with the Shreveport Mudbugs and a Panera Bread to help raise money to feed hungry kids.

The Panera Bread on West 70th Street is hosting a “Meet and Eat” with Mudbugs players from 5-8 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 26.

The restaurant will donate 20 percent of meals purchased between those hours to the Food Bank of NWLA’s Backpack Program.

Mudbugs hockey players will be giving autographs and pictures at the restaurant. This will be their first signing of their new season.

The event comes in September which is known as hunger awareness month.

For more information on the event or the Food Bank of NWLA Louisiana, click here to visit their website.

