More hurricane victims from Puerto Rico to be flown into Shreveport for treatment

A number of relief efforts are underway to help people affected by Hurricane and Tropical Storm Harvey. Here are some and how you can help.

Hurricane Maria victims from Puerto Rico are being flown into Shreveport to get medical assistance Sunday afternoon. (Source: Craig Beilby/KSLA News 12)

More Hurricane Maria victims from Puerto Rico are being flown into Shreveport Monday to get medical assistance.

The Overton Brooks VA Medical Center (OBVAMC) in Shreveport was activated Sunday by the National Disaster Medical System (NDMS) to receive hurricane victims from Puerto Rico.

A flight of patients also landed Sunday around 6 p.m.

Additional flights are expected later Monday however specific flight information is not confirmed at this time.

"So very much like Hurricane Katrina back in 2005, the hospitals rallied together at this same airport to receive multiple C-130 military aircraft to bring in deliver us hurricane evacuees from New Orleans and Lake Charles and we are doing a very similar mission here today," said Hospital Designated Regional Coordinator Knox Andress.

According to the Caddo 911 dispatch records, there were 11 units with the Shreveport Fire Department on standby to take the hurricane victims to local hospitals.

The OBVAMC is designated as the primary functions of coordinating patient reception and relocation of patients to Shreveport-area hospitals.

The NDMS has several cities on standby so responsibilities to care for evacuated patients can be shared across multiple providers or healthcare facilities.

