Hurricane victims from Puerto Rico being flown into Shreveport for treatment

Hurricane victims from Puerto Rico being flown into Shreveport for treatment

(Source: Shreveport Regional Airport) (Source: Shreveport Regional Airport)
SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) -

Hurricane Maria victims from Puerto Rico are being flown into Shreveport to get medical assistance Sunday afternoon.

The Overton Brooks VA Medical Center (OBVAMC) in Shreveport has been activated by the National Disaster Medical System to receive hurricane victims from Puerto Rico.

The specifics of the flight are not confirmed at this time; however, it is expected to land Sunday evening.

According to the Caddo 911 dispatch records, there are 11 units with the Shreveport Fire Department on standby to take the hurricane victims to local hospitals. 

The OBVAMC is designated as the primary functions of coordinating patient reception and relocation of patients to Shreveport-area hospitals. 

