Hurricane victims from Puerto Rico being flown into Shreveport for treatment

A number of relief efforts are underway to help people affected by Hurricane and Tropical Storm Harvey. Here are some and how you can help.

A number of relief efforts are underway to help people affected by Hurricane and Tropical Storm Harvey. Here are some and how you can help.

Hurricane Harvey relief efforts: You can help; here's how

Hurricane Harvey relief efforts: You can help; here's how

Hurricane Maria victims from Puerto Rico are being flown into Shreveport to get medical assistance Sunday afternoon.

The Overton Brooks VA Medical Center (OBVAMC) in Shreveport has been activated by the National Disaster Medical System to receive hurricane victims from Puerto Rico.

The specifics of the flight are not confirmed at this time; however, it is expected to land Sunday evening.

According to the Caddo 911 dispatch records, there are 11 units with the Shreveport Fire Department on standby to take the hurricane victims to local hospitals.

The OBVAMC is designated as the primary functions of coordinating patient reception and relocation of patients to Shreveport-area hospitals.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.