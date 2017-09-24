Blood trail leads police to burglarized business

A man is behind bars after police followed his blood trail to a burglarized business in the Shreveport Regional Airport Sunday morning.

Officers responded to Hollywood Avenue and Bethune Avenue just after 12:30 a.m. on reports of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found 33-year-old Johnathan Feaster, of Bossier City, was suffering from a deep cut, not a gunshot wound.

Officers followed a blood trail from Feaster's back to the Tac Air Hangar in the 4800 block of Perimeter Road at the Shreveport Regional Airport.

Police found a vehicle with the window knocked out and the front glass of the business was shattered.

Police think Feaster entered the office and caused an estimate of $15,000 in damages.

Feaster was treated at University Health hospital then booked into the Shreveport City Jail on a charge of simple burglary.

