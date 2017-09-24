Shreveport police to host national Coffee with Cop day - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Shreveport police to host national Coffee with Cop day

The event is at Dunkin’ Donuts on Mansfield Road on Oct. 4. (Source: Shreveport Police Department Facebook) The event is at Dunkin’ Donuts on Mansfield Road on Oct. 4. (Source: Shreveport Police Department Facebook)
SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) -

The Shreveport Police Department is participating in a national campaign "Coffee with a Cop" where people are encouraged to voice their opinions to officers.

The event is at Dunkin’ Donuts on Mansfield Road on Oct. 4.

Officers will answer questions the public may have about the community and of course, drink coffee.

Anyone with ideas to make Shreveport a safer place to live, work and play are more than welcomed to tell officers.

The event is open to the public and everybody is encouraged to go. 

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved. 

