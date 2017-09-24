#TakeTheKnee evolving into #StayInTheLockerRoom - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

#TakeTheKnee evolving into #StayInTheLockerRoom

(Source: AP) (Source: AP)

(KSLA) -

The #TakeTheKnee movement impacting the NFL appears to be evolving into the #StayInTheLockerRoom campaign.

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin says his players will skip the national anthem today when they take on the Chicago Bears, according to CBS Sports and NFLonCBS.

Instead, the team will remain in the locker room during "The Star-Spangled Banner."

