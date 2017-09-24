TakeTheKnee evolving into #StayInTheLockerRoom

Wading into thorny issues of race and politics, Trump's comments in a Friday night speech and a series of Saturday tweets drew sharp responses from some of the nation's top athletes.

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin indicated the team would sit out the anthem as a show of unity in a pre-game interview with CBS' Jamie Erdahl.

The NFL's players and owners united on Saturday in a manner unseen in years, sounding a resolute chord in decrying President Donald Trump's remarks about players kneeling during the national anthem.

About two dozen NFL players, including Baltimore Ravens linebacker Terrell Suggs and Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette, took a knee during the playing of the national anthem before the start of the teams' game at Wembley Stadium.

The Latest: NFL to air unity ad in response to Trump

The #TakeTheKnee movement impacting the NFL appears to be evolving into the #StayInTheLockerRoom campaign.

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin says his players will skip the national anthem today when they take on the Chicago Bears, according to CBS Sports and NFLonCBS.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin reveals to @JamieErdahl that the team will not be participating in today's national anthem. pic.twitter.com/5zihPWQsMv — NFLonCBS (@NFLonCBS) September 24, 2017

Instead, the team will remain in the locker room during "The Star-Spangled Banner."

.@cowhercbs comments on Mike Tomlin's decision to participate in the national anthem pic.twitter.com/2b7j8jbY67 — CBS Sports PR (@CBSSportsGang) September 24, 2017

Powerful images across the NFL during the National Anthem. pic.twitter.com/k0hn1SKW2c — NFLonCBS (@NFLonCBS) September 24, 2017

