National anthem debate has some football fans tuning out, other people tuning in

Debate over the #TakeTheKnee national anthem protests is growing.

The Pittsburgh Steelers skipped "The Star-Spangled Banner" when they took on the Chicago Bears on Sunday.

Instead, the team remained in the locker room.

Then the New Orleans Saints weighed in:

Now all eyes are on Phoenix, where the Dallas Cowboys take on the Arizona Cardinals tonight.

There's no word yet on what either team is going to do during the singing of the national anthem.

But the debate spread by social media has some avid fans sitting out this game.

Meanwhile, others who do not normally care about football are tuning in just to see what happens.

