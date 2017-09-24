National anthem debate has some football fans tuning out, other people tuning in

Wading into thorny issues of race and politics, Trump's comments in a Friday night speech and a series of Saturday tweets drew sharp responses from some of the nation's top athletes.

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin indicated the team would sit out the anthem as a show of unity in a pre-game interview with CBS' Jamie Erdahl.

The NFL's players and owners united on Saturday in a manner unseen in years, sounding a resolute chord in decrying President Donald Trump's remarks about players kneeling during the national anthem.

About two dozen NFL players, including Baltimore Ravens linebacker Terrell Suggs and Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette, took a knee during the playing of the national anthem before the start of the teams' game at Wembley Stadium.

The Latest: More than 200 NFL players don't stand for anthem

President Donald Trump's comments about firing NFL players who kneel during the national anthem incited a huge increase in such protests.

The most memorable images of an usual and memorable day for the NFL might very well be teams owners such as Shahid Kahn of the Jaguars or Daniel Snyder of the Redskins locking arms with players during the national anthem.

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady is at odds with President Donald Trump on the issue of player protests of the national anthem, calling Trump's comments on the issue "just divisive.".

Offensive tackle and former Army Ranger Alejandro Villanueva stood outside the tunnel alone during the national anthem before the game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. The rest of the team remained in the locker room.

Lone Steelers player who stood for national anthem has top-selling jersey

Players, owners and commissioners past and present chastised the president for his divisive remarks, but the angriest responses came from players upset that he'd insulted their mothers.

Sterling K. Brown and Chadwick Boseman are standing behind NFL players who decided to take a knee to protest President Donald Trump.

President Donald Trump says his criticism of football players who kneel during the national anthem "has nothing to do with race." Trump is siding with fans who joined him in criticizing football players who kneel during the national anthem.

The Latest: NHL's Bettman says he respects players' views

AP FACT CHECK: As president pointed out, NFL ratings are generally down this year. Why that's the case is a more difficult question.

President Donald Trump's attacks on activist athletes kicked off his favorite kind of drama _ personal, aggressive, culturally volatile and largely of his own making.

Trump revels in drama over spat with NFL

The Pittsburgh Steelers will be on the field during the national anthem for next weekend's game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Steelers will take field for anthem before game vs. Ravens

LeBron James' record-setting tweet made it clear: Politics will be part of the dialogue at NBA media days.

President Donald Trump tweeted he was proud of NASCAR because no drivers, crew or other team members protested during the national anthem prior to a race at New Hampshire Motorspeedway.

Trump 'proud of NASCAR' for protest-free New Hampshire race

Debate over the #TakeTheKnee national anthem protests is growing.

The Pittsburgh Steelers skipped "The Star-Spangled Banner" when they took on the Chicago Bears on Sunday.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin reveals to @JamieErdahl that the team will not be participating in today's national anthem. pic.twitter.com/5zihPWQsMv — NFLonCBS (@NFLonCBS) September 24, 2017

Instead, the team remained in the locker room.

.@cowhercbs comments on Mike Tomlin's decision to participate in the national anthem pic.twitter.com/2b7j8jbY67 — CBS Sports PR (@CBSSportsGang) September 24, 2017

Powerful images across the NFL during the National Anthem. pic.twitter.com/k0hn1SKW2c — NFLonCBS (@NFLonCBS) September 24, 2017

Then the New Orleans Saints weighed in:

Saints statement pic.twitter.com/E6qNlciZSO — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) September 24, 2017

Now all eyes are on Phoenix, where the Dallas Cowboys take on the Arizona Cardinals tonight.

There's no word yet on what either team is going to do during the singing of the national anthem.

But the debate spread by social media has some avid fans sitting out this game.

Meanwhile, others who do not normally care about football are tuning in just to see what happens.

