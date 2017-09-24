Police arrest suspect in slaying of man on his 56th birthday

BOOKED: Zarrien T. Alexander, 25, of the 7200 block of Bernstein Avenue in Shreveport, one count of second-degree murder (Source: Shreveport Police Department)

Two months after a father of eight was gunned down on his 56th birthday, police think they have the gunman who killed him in custody.

Patrol officers spotted and arrested 25-year-old Zarrien T. Alexander, of the 7200 block of Bernstein Avenue, about 10 p.m. Saturday.

Thirty-three minutes later, he was booked into Shreveport City Jail on a charge of second-degree murder.

Alexander is accused of shooting Joseph "Lewis" Hubbard in his face, side and an arm about 3 a.m. July 23 at a residence in the 600 block of West 73rd Street.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.