Homeowner shoots burglary suspect dressed as a woman

A man has been rushed to the hospital after he was shot in the chest Saturday night in Shreveport.

A Shreveport man was dressed as a female when he was shot by a homeowner during an alleged burglary, authorities said.

Investigators said 64-year-old Donald Weaver arrived at his home in the 1400 block of Oxford Street just before 8:30 p.m. Saturday.

When he found his property was being burglarized, he confronted the intruder and shot him once in his chest with a handgun.

Investigators said 26-year-old Jarico Carter was taken to University Health for treatment of a gunshot wound described as life-threatening.

The homeowner was released without being charged.

Carter will be charged with one count of simple burglary when he is released from the hospital, police said.

