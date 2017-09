Shreveport police are on the scene of another shooting only an hour and forty minutes after the last Saturday night.

Officers found a man shot in the leg behind the Hy-Lo Grocery and Liquor store around 10:30 p.m.

He was taken to University Health hospital with a life-threatening gunshot wound.

Police think the man was homeless.

No witnesses were in the area at the time of the shooting.

Another shooting took place on Oxford Avenue just before 8:30 p.m. A man was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the chest.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

