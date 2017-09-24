Man left fighting for his life after being shot behind store

A man was left fighting for his life after being shot about 10:30 p.m. Sept. 23 Saturday behind Hy-Lo Groceries & Liquor in the 2500 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard (Louisiana Highway 3194). (Source: Craig Beilby/KSLA News 12)

A man was left fighting for his life after being shot in Shreveport.

Police say it happened about 10:30 p.m. Saturday in the 2500 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard (Louisiana Highway 3194).

That's where officers found the man with a leg wound behind Hy-Lo Groceries & Liquor.

The store is about a half mile south of Pine Grove Elementary School and a mile south of Green Oaks High School.

The wounded, man whom police think is homeless, was taken to University Health in Shreveport for treatment.

Authorities said they found no witnesses in the area at the time of the shooting.

Just before 8:30 p.m. Saturday, there was another shooting in Shreveport.

This one happened on Oxford Street.

It sent a man to University Health for treatment of a gunshot wound to his chest.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.