ArkLaTex girl, brother raise thousands for hurricane relief

Taylor Henry and her brother Jax offered their tissue box holders and bookmarks for sale Sept. 23 during the HomeTown Market of Haughton. (Source: Julia Henry/KSLA News 12)
Santa Bob was Taylor Henry's first customer Sept. 23 at the HomeTown Market of Haughton. He bought one to hold his business cards. (Source: Julia Henry/KSLA News 12)
Jax Henry shows his bookmarks to a customer Sept. 23 during the HomeTown Market of Haughton. (Source: Julia Henry/KSLA News 12)
Taylor Henry and her brother Jax take a break for a little fun Sept. 23 during the HomeTown Market of Haughton. (Source: Julia Henry/KSLA News 12)
Two ArkLaTex youths have raised nearly $3,000 for Hurricane Harvey relief.

Taylor Henry, 9, of Bossier City, says her goal is $10,000.

Her brother Jax has doubled his original $100 goal and raised more than $200.

She is sewing then selling tissue box holders and sending the money to a church down south.

Her brother Jax is making bookmarks.

The two youths participated in opening day Sept. 23 at HomeTown Market of Haughton in Haughton Town Hall.

On Sept. 30, they will be at Red River Quilters' annual quilt show at Riverview Hall in downtown Shreveport.

Taylor Henry has been asked to demonstrate her project there at 11 a.m. that day.

At the end of October, the youths and their family plan to travel to Houston to deliver what they have raised.

Click here to learn more about Taylor’s efforts. 

