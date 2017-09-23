Man wounded, police question another after shooting

A man has been rushed to the hospital after he was shot in the chest Saturday night in Shreveport.

According to the Caddo 911 dispatch record, it happened around 8:30 p.m. on Oxford Avenue near Harp Street.

Shreveport police have one man detained as the possible suspect in the shooting. He has not yet been charged, according to Shreveport police Cpl. Angie Willhite.

Police say the victim was shot in the chest and was taken to University Health hospital. He condition is listed as life-threatening, but he was talking to firefighters on his way to the hospital.

The shooting is under investigation.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

