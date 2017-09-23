Police chase ends with Texarkana teen behind bars

Camron Blackwell, 18, charged with evading arrest with vehicle, possession of marijuana and unlawfully carrying a weapon. (Source: Texarkana Texas Police Department)

A Texarkana teen is behind bars after he rammed his vehicle into another and tried to run away from police Wednesday evening.

Texarkana, Texas officers tried to stop a 2008 Chevrolet Cobalt for a traffic violation around 9 p.m. in the 2600 block of New Boston Road.

The driver, 18-year-old Camron Blackwell, turned into the Burger King parking lot as if he was going to stop but continued around the back of the building.

Blackwell accelerated and sped back onto New Boston Road.

As he was turning, Blackwell’s vehicle slammed into a tow truck traveling eastbound. That’s when Blackwell climbed out of the window and started running across the road.

After a short foot chase with police, Blackwell was arrested in the alley near Virginia and Jerome Streets.

Blackwell and the driver of the tow truck were treated for minor injuries at the scene.

Both vehicles were damaged from the crash.

During a search of Blackwell’s vehicle, officers found a backpack containing marijuana and a loaded .380 pistol.

He was taken to Bi-State Jail where he remains in custody with a total bond of $25,000.

He is charged with evading arrest with a vehicle, possession of marijuana and unlawfully carrying a weapon.

