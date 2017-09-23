2 accused in vehicle break-in; police look for more victims

BOOKED: Kyle Richard (left) and Eric Ivan Williams, age 20, one count each of breaking or entering a vehicle and fleeing. (Source: Texarkana, Ark., Police Department)

Two 20-year-old men are free on bond after being accused of burglarizing a car in Texarkana, Ark.

Investigators think many other vehicle owners in the Pinson Park area of the city may have been victimized Wednesday night or early Thursday morning but have yet to come forward.

That's because police think Kyle Richard and Eric Ivan Williams likely visited several neighborhoods looking for unlocked vehicles, authorities said.

"We would also like to remind everyone to lock your vehicles. In this instance, like many others, if a vehicle is locked, the suspects moved on to another vehicle," says a post on the Police Department's Facebook page. "The Texarkana Police Dept. encourages everyone to take their part in deterring crime."

Richard and Williams were arrested Thursday morning after someone reported that two people on bicycles were breaking into his vehicle.

Each was booked on one count each of breaking or entering a vehicle and fleeing.

The latter charge is because they reportedly ran in an attempt to get away from officers.

Authorities urge anyone near the Pinson Park area whose vehicle was entered without permission to call Texarkana, Ark., police at (903) 798-3876.

