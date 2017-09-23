NPSO wanted burglary suspect arrested in Texas

A Natchitoches man wanted in connection with a burglary earlier in September has been arrested in Texas.

Officers in Grand Prairie, Texas arrested 26-year-old Donald B. Harrison as they responded to a suspicious person complaint on Sept. 20.

During a background check, officers learned Harrison was wanted for simple burglary by Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Harrison was arrested without incident and booked into Grand Prairie Jail awaiting extradition to Natchitoches Parish.

Deputies with NPSO arrested two other suspects in connection with the same burglary last week.

LeAndrew Evans, 28, and Alex Willis, 31, were charged with simple burglary.

Deputies say two televisions, two pairs of cowboy boots, a safe with at least $1,300 cash in it, two watches, five diamond rings and a briefcase with documents valued at $15,000 were taken from the home in the 400 block of Bermuda Road.

NPSO Deputies will have to travel to Texas to pick Harrison up which will take a couple of weeks.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.