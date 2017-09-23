Church members searching for vandals needs the public help

Vandals strike for the fourth time in the last three months at a local church. It leads to thousands of dollars in damage and lots of questions about who did this and why.

It's all happening at the Ealy Chapel CME Church in Princeton in Bossier Parish.

"They had to throw a brick because a brick was in the pastor's study," pointed church member Pauline Smith.

She surveyed the outside damage with us after the latest vandalism attack, last Thursday, September 21, at Ealy Chapel.

"I think it's horrible. I mean it's scary," added Smith.

Seven broken windows, along with shattered glasses peppered around the church, remain for now as investigators search for clues.

Meanwhile, church members, like Louis Fuller, are still understandably upset. "I was mad, real mad. And being a Christian I shouldn't have gotten that mad," explained Fuller, who also serves as the church steward.

And for the second time in the four attacks, someone defecated behind the church. "You see something like that it makes you want to throw up," said Smith.

Adding insult to injury is the fact that it had been about a month since the last vandalism attack at the church, prompting members to make repairs and replace the broken windows.

Just one day after the repairs, the latest act of vandalism happened.

At first, the church suspected it might be some kids, but not anymore.

"Kids have fun and they go on. They'll move on. But to do this four-time(s) seem like to me it's hate group," said Fuller.

With total damage estimated to be in the thousands of dollars, the church will now wait until an arrest is made to make repairs again.

Fortunately, we're told insurance will pay for most of the damage.

But church members worry about what could be next considering that each attack seems to be worse than the last.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.