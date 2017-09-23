Firefighter bitten by dog, another dog dies in house fire

A firefighter was bitten by a dog and another dog died after a house fire in Caddo Parish Saturday afternoon.

The blaze happened just after 2 p.m. in the 5800 block of Jefferson Paige Rd.

Fire officials on the scene say one dog bit the firefighter causing a minor injury.

Two adults inside the home were able to escape from the burning house without being injured.

Unfortunately, one of the three dogs inside the home during the fire died before firefighters could save it. The other two are expected to be alright.

When firefighters arrived, the house was fully involved in flames. The blaze is now under control.

At one point, 17 fire units with Shreveport and Caddo Parish were called to the scene, according to the Caddo 911 dispatch page.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

