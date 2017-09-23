10-year-old to be named as Junior BCPD K-9 officer

An ArkLaTex non-profit organization is making one boy's dream a reality by allowing him to become an honorary police officer.

Josh Banes is a 10-year-old living with muscular dystrophy that loves everything about police officers and firemen — especially police K-9s.

On Tuesday, Sept. 26, Bossier City's Pay It Forward Network will help grant his wish. Josh will become a junior member of the Bossier City Police force that morning.

“These are the types of wishes that money cannot buy, it is truly only possible through the power of networking," said PIFN Founder Kassi Robinson. "I am very thankful that Mark Natale and the BCPD/BCFD have come together to help give Josh a special day.”

Josh's sister Anna recently had a wish of hers granted as well.

