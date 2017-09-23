LA 3132 reopened near Ellerbe road

A portion of LA Highway 3132 east is reopened after several cars were damaged due to crumbling pavement on Saturday morning.

According to a tweet from DOTD sent out after 11 a.m., the road has been closed just west of the Ellerbe Road exit. Initial reports from Shreveport police believed that section of the highway was buckled. Wrecker trucks were called to the scene.

Later, crews with Lousiana DOTD determined the roadway was safe for motorists.

All lanes are open LA 3132 East at Ellerbe Road. Congestion remains minimal. — Shreveport Traffic (@Shreveport_Traf) September 23, 2017

According to LA DOTD Information Officer Erin Buchanan deteriorating joints below LA 3132's pavement had led to crumbling, not buckling.

Joints deteriorated on LA 3132, leading to crumbling, not buckling. Cold mix patch will allow traffic on lanes immediately. Approx. 30 min. — Erin Buchanan (@ErinBNews) September 23, 2017

Crews were on the scene to apply a cold mix patch, which took 30 minutes for crews to apply.

