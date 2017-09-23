LA 3132 reopened near Ellerbe road - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

LA 3132 reopened near Ellerbe road

Posted by KSLA Staff
(Source: Javonti Thomas/KSLA News 12) (Source: Javonti Thomas/KSLA News 12)
SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) -

A portion of LA Highway 3132 east is reopened after several cars were damaged due to crumbling pavement on Saturday morning.

According to a tweet from DOTD sent out after 11 a.m., the road has been closed just west of the Ellerbe Road exit. Initial reports from Shreveport police believed that section of the highway was buckled. Wrecker trucks were called to the scene.

Later, crews with Lousiana DOTD determined the roadway was safe for motorists.

According to LA DOTD Information Officer Erin Buchanan deteriorating joints below LA 3132's pavement had led to crumbling, not buckling.

Crews were on the scene to apply a cold mix patch, which took 30 minutes for crews to apply.

