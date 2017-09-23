LA 3132 east shut down near Ellerbe Road, roadway completely impassible

A portion of LA Highway 3132 east is shut down and is completely impassible on Saturday morning in Southeast Shreveport.

According to a tweet from DOTD, the road has been closed just west of the Ellerbe Road exit.

The road has completely buckled, according to Shreveport police spokeswoman Cpl. Angie Willhite. Several vehicles have been badly damaged. Wrecker trucks are being called to the scene.

Motorists are encouraged to use an alternate route.

LA3132 East is closed at Ellerbe Rd due to an incident. Congestion is minimal at this time. Motorists are advised to use an alternate route. — Shreveport Traffic (@Shreveport_Traf) September 23, 2017

Congestion is minimal at this time. No injuries have been reported.

Willhite added that there is no estimated time of reopening due to the severity of the damage.

I-220 east at Ellerbee Road is shut down until further notice. Please avoid that area.



Have a safe day Shreveport! — ShreveportPolice (@ShreveportPD) September 23, 2017

