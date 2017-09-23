LA 3132 east shut down near Ellerbe Road, roadway completely imp - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

LA 3132 east shut down near Ellerbe Road, roadway completely impassible

Posted by KSLA Staff
(Source: Javonti Thomas/KSLA News 12) (Source: Javonti Thomas/KSLA News 12)
SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) -

A portion of LA Highway 3132 east is shut down and is completely impassible on Saturday morning in Southeast Shreveport.

According to a tweet from DOTD, the road has been closed just west of the Ellerbe Road exit.

The road has completely buckled, according to Shreveport police spokeswoman Cpl. Angie Willhite. Several vehicles have been badly damaged. Wrecker trucks are being called to the scene.

Motorists are encouraged to use an alternate route.

Congestion is minimal at this time. No injuries have been reported.

Willhite added that there is no estimated time of reopening due to the severity of the damage.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for updates.

