4th annual Cirque du Lake Street to be held Friday

The Agora Borealis has announced the date for this year's Cirque du Lake Street Festival as Friday, Sept. 29.

The event will kick off at 5 p.m. in the 400 block of Lake Street in Downtown Shreveport, according to a news release. Admission is free and the event is for all ages. Pets on leashes are welcome.

According to organizers, the event mimics the essence of a French market, with a collaboration of street vendors, entertainers and artists come together in a public place.

Public parking will be available in the lot directly across from Silver Lake Ballroom. Additional parking will be available in the lot on the northeast corner of Cotton Street and Marshall Street. On street parking is free in Downtown after 5 p.m. on Weekdays.

Food and drink will be available to purchase from Ki' Mexico, Sweetport, Rydaz Bar and Grill and Thrifty Discount Liquor and Wine. Live music will be performed by 318 Riddim Band, Alan Dyson, Twang Darkly and Nate Treme.

Vendors will include local small businesses, nonprofits, art and décor, clothing and accessories, body products and custom gifts.

The event is hosted by The Agora Borealis and businesses in the Lake Street Design District, including iArchitecture; Vintage Design Group, LLC; Good Granoly; Digital Logic; Definition Industries Inc; Sweetport; Rydaz Bar, Eatery & Events and Silver Lake Ballroom.

For more information and updates, visit Cirque du Lake Street's Facebook event page.

