Fairgrounds Road in Natchitoches to be one-way during fair

NATCHITOCHES, LA (KSLA) -

As the city of Natchitoches prepares for the parish fair next week, officials want to remind drivers of a change in traffic. 

Effective on Tuesday, Sept. 26, Fairgrounds Road will be a one-way street from Rapides Drive to the Highway 1 by-pass. 

The road will remain one-way until the Natchitoches Parish Fair concludes.

