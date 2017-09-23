Fairgrounds Road in Natchitoches to be one-way during fair

As the city of Natchitoches prepares for the parish fair next week, officials want to remind drivers of a change in traffic.

Effective on Tuesday, Sept. 26, Fairgrounds Road will be a one-way street from Rapides Drive to the Highway 1 by-pass.

The road will remain one-way until the Natchitoches Parish Fair concludes.

