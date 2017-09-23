SportTran to roll out new payment option

Some riders on SporTran may have noticed new equipment that will be installed in all buses in October.

TouchPass will allow passengers to use contactless smartcards or a mobile app to pay for bus fare. In total, the equipment has been installed in three buses as a part of a testing phase, according to SporTran.

The new system is said to speed up the boarding process. Passengers with TouchPass cards can use debit or credit cards on the web and customers can add fare products to their account at SporTran terminals.

Once testing is over, cards will be available at the downtown terminal in Shreveport.

The TouchPass system will be available for both bus and LiftLine customers.

SporTran is in the process of installing readers on the remainder of the bus fleet and will post information on buses, online, and at the terminal when the mobile app and TouchPass cards are available to customers.

Through December 2017, SporTran will waive the card fee for customers purchasing a 30-day pass and will be selling cards for $2.

In 2018, the price of cards will rise to $5.

The mobile app will be free for passengers with compatible iOS and Android phones.

For more information, call (318) 673-7400.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.