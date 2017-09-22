Veterans on Heroes Flight trip visit Arlington National Cemetery, WWII Memorial

The ArkLaTex veterans on the Heroes Flight trip visited the World World II Memorial. (Source: Marie Waxel/ KSLA News 12)

The ArkLaTex Veterans on the Heroes Flight trip covered a lot of ground Friday, which included an hour well spent at the WWII memorial.

Friday got off to an emotional start, as the group's first stop was Arlington National Cemetery.

The veterans wasted no time getting to the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, the Nation's most hallowed ground, to witness the changing of the guard ceremony.

For the first time on a Heroes Flight, a select few of the veterans took part in the wreath-laying ceremony in front of the Tomb.

After the ceremony was the most amazing show of respect as dozens of visitors took it upon themselves to form a receiving line to thank our group as they departed from the Tomb.

There is still a full day ahead on Saturday, which includes the Air and Space Museum where these guys will really get to have some fun.

