Veteran on Heroes Flight gets surprise from granddaughter

Veterans on Hero Flight visit Washington, D.C. Capitol and 1 is surprised by his granddaughter. (Source: Marie Waxel/ KSLA News 12)

There seem to be surprises for all the Veterans on the Heroes Flight, but one veteran, in particular, got an extra special surprise after clearing security at the U.S. Capitol.

World War II veterans from the ArkLaTex are spending day 2 of their Brookshire Grocery Co.'s 14th Heroes Flight in the nation's capital.

Lee Nichol's granddaughter, who lives in Hawaii, was originally set to be in the Bahamas on vacation, but Hurricane Maria halted those plans.

Instead, she and her husband decided to join her grandfather on the Heroes Flight.

There was no denying the love she has for her grandfather, the emotions took over the moment she saw him in the security line.

"How much I love, him he's my hero. You know you think about somebody who survived the depression, went to World War II fought for our country, the great generation," expressed a tearful Alysha Nichols-Sparkman, "we owe a lot to them."

The 24 veterans departed from Shreveport, La., and Tyler, Texas, on Thursday morning.

