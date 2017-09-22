Haughton native pleads not guilty in CO homicide

Haughton native Adam Densmore was quiet as charges formally were filed against him the morning of Feb. 28 in Boulder County (Colo.) Court. He nopw is charged with 1 count each of first-degree murder, tampering with a deceased human body, tampering with ph

A Bossier parish native pleaded not guilty in the slaying of a former Shreveport resident.

Adam Densmore, 32 is was arraigned at hearing Friday in Boulder, Colorado.

He faces a charge of first-degree murder in the slaying of 25-year-old Ashley Mead.

Densmore was arrested in February in Oklahoma following a traffic stop.

This came shortly after some of Mead's remains were found in a suitcase and at a dumpster.

His arrest came as a result of an investigation with ties to Colorado and Oklahoma.

Boulder police believe Densmore killed Mead and put her body in the Dumpster behind a Walmart in Okmulgee, Okla.

Police say Mead previously lived in Shreveport but was living in Colorado at the time.

They believe her remains could be spread from the ArkLaTex through parts of Oklahoma.

A trial against Densmore could start in April.

