Man shot multiple times at Shreveport apartment

A man was taken to the hospital Friday night after Shreveport police say he was shot.

The shooting happened around 8:20 p.m. on Stoner Avenue between Viking Drive and Easy Street, according to Caddo 911 records.

Officers on scene say a man was shot multiple times in the arms and legs at the Stonevista Apartments.

He was taken to the hospital with what police described as serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say his motorcycle was at the complex and it appears the man ran across the parking lot where he was found near his helmet.

Witnesses told police the man doesn't live at the complex but he may have relatives that do.

Records indicate as many of 12 police units were on scene around 9 p.m.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.