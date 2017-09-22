Video voyeurism investigation leads to man's arrest, accused of having sex with animals

A DeSoto Parish man is accused of setting a cell phone up to record video inside a women's restroom. After deputies had the phone the man was later charged with having sex with animals.

DeSoto Parish Captain Adam Ewing says they believe 26-year-old John Sisson set up the phone to record video inside of the women's restroom of a private business in Mansfield, LA.

Captain Ewing did not identify the business but did say it was not normally accessible to the public.

A woman discovered the phone immediately and reported it, according to Captain Ewing.

While investigating the phone, deputies found information leading them to believe Sisson had sex with dogs.

Sisson was arrested on September 19 and is facing charges of video voyeurism and crimes against nature.

He was taken to DeSoto Parish Detention Center on a $12,500 bond.

Deputies say the case is still under investigation.

