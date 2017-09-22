WK Quick Care to offer drive-thru flu shots

Flu shots are now available at most hospitals and clinics. (Source: Raycom Media)

To make getting a flu shot more accessible, Willis Knighton Quick Care is offering drive-thru flu shot services.

The shots will be available from 7 to 10 a.m. and 4 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 27, at Quick Care Forbing and from 7 to 10 a.m. and 4 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 3, at Quick Care Bossier.

Drive-thru participants will have the opportunity to roll down their window, complete a short consent form, staff collects their insurance information and they receive the shot.

The form is also available at wkquickcare.com for those who want to complete and sign the form in advance.

If insurance coverage is not available, the cost of the shot is $35 (cash or credit card).

According to a WK representative, flu shots for adults and children ages 3 and older will be administered as well as high-dose vaccines for ages 65 and older.

While doctors encourage patients to get a flu shot, Dr. Steven Smith says getting it does not stop you from getting sick.

"You can still get the flu even after you get a flu shot, but what it does it gears up your immune system so that if you're exposed, you will fight it off much more quickly and usually if you do have a case it'll be a much milder case."

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) reports every flu season is different “but millions of people get the flu every year, hundreds of thousands of people are hospitalized and thousands or tens of thousands of people die from flu-related causes every year.

Flu shots are also available inside all Quick Care locations from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week during flu season while supplies last. No appointment is necessary.

