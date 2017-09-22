Landers Athlete of the Week: Khylen Johnson

When the bright lights shine on nine-year-old Khylan Johnson, you know the pint-sized powerhouse is ready for the spotlight.

In a state that has produced some of the top wide receivers in the NFL, like his favorite, Odell Beckham, Jr., little Khylan is confident about his feature.

When I asked if he thinks he will be the next big playmaker from the state, his answer was simple: a confident nod and a quiet, "yes."

No hesitation and why should he?

He has already tasted his fair share of the professional life following his team's visit to the Saints-Texans preseason game last month.

A surreal experience for he and his team, especially considering they played pitch-and-catch with Texans star defensive end J.J. Watt.

Again, a very quiet "cool" was uttered when I asked of his excitement on the experience.

While he may be quiet, his coaches will tell you that he's the first to lead, whether it be with his play or just his mature demeanor. It was almost like he had the proverbial "media-speak" down, like any other pro athlete.

That offers plenty of reason to believe he's following down a similar path with his play on the field, too.