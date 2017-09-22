Monroe gets Uber before Shreveport — what's the holdup?

Uber officially launched its ride-sharing service in Monroe on Wednesday, forcing many residents to wonder when will the company make its way to Shreveport.

In February, Shreveport city council members approved an ordinance that would open the door to "transportation network companies" including services provided by Uber, Lyft, and Fare.

But since then no tangible progress has been made in actually getting the service to Shreveport.

Under the deal with Monroe, Uber pays the city $2500 a year to maintain a permit to operate in the city. According to documents, this would be the same in Shreveport.

But there are other differences in the Shreveport's ordinance that are not found in Monroe's.

For example, in addition to the $2500 annually, Uber shall pay a service charge to the city of 25 cents per ride for all rides originating in the city. In addition to the service charge, Uber will have to pay an additional fee of $1.00 for all fares originating at Shreveport Regional Airport and Shreveport Downtown Airport.

Shreveport also requires that the certificate of insurance shall further identify the city, its elected officials, officers, directors, employees as additional insureds under such insurance.

