Campus police investigating student shooting in Grambling State University dorm

A Grambling State University student is preparing for surgery after an argument turned into a shooting inside his dorm.

It happened around 10:30 p.m. Thursday at the Attucks Dormitory on the University's campus.

According to GSU Director of Communications Will Sutton, a male student let someone in his room. A short while later an argument ensued and the two struggled before someone opened fire, shooting the student in the left arm.

The student was taken to LSU Hospital for surgery. He is expected to be okay, according to campus police.

No suspects are in custody.

The shooting is currently under investigation however, authorities believe this was an isolated incident.

