"Donuts with DADS" celebrates fathers at Cherokee Park Elementary

Fathers and father-figures met at Cherokee Park today for Donuts with DADS (Source: KSLA)

Cherokee Park Elementary staff wants to urge fathers to be more involved in their children's lives.

The school held an event on Friday morning, inviting dads to come spend time with the kids in school and enjoy donuts.

Several students performed a special song for the fathers in the audience, and several parents spoke to the importance of being a strong male role model for children.

Rodney Jiles was a guest speaker and says while many kids grow up in a broken home, that doesn't mean they can't have two good parents.

"I think the importance is that the father is involved," Jiles said. Still being involved no matter what goes on, let's get your dad involved. If the dad is there and willing to put forth the effort, you'll see the kids start to go in the right direction."

Other schools like Turner Elementary are planning similar events in the future.

