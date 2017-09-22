Natchitoches police investigating fatal shooting

Police in Natchitoches are investigating after one man has died in an early morning shooting.

Officers say that around 3 p.m., a Louisiana State Trooper heard gunfire while driving on Highway 1 bypass near Stine's.

The body of Stafford Jefferson was found lying on the ground with a gunshot wound to the head. He was sent to Natchitoches Regional Medical Center, then Rapides Regional Medical Center in critical condition where he later died.

An investigation is ongoing.

