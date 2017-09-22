Shreveport Chamber of Commerce to talk scenic garden plans along riverfront

A new program aims to freshen the appearance of Downtown Shreveport's riverfront area.

The Shreveport Chamber of Commerce will host an event starting at 6 p.m. at the Shreveport Aquarium's SALT Restaurant to discuss the program's goals and funding.

The program hopes to revive the city's downtown riverfront across SciPort and plant over 50 trees to create a scenic garden along the jogging path near Sci-Port off Clyde Fant Parkway.

Individuals can purchase a tree and memorialize it with a plaque.

"When you come into Downtown Shreveport down Clyde Fant Parkway, you're driving along and you see a row of trees and a nice walking trail, then it stops right here," said Connor Peterson, Shreveport Chamber of Commerce Leadership Class. "We wanted to try to make a warmer welcome into downtown, hence the name 'Gateway to the Red'. We have a part of the riverfront that's completely underused."

Peterson said that it's important that area is not overlooked. he also thanked Shreveport Parks and Recreation for their continuing efforts in Downtown Shreveport.

These developments will take several years to complete.

