Fall officially starts, but summer temperatures are sticking around

Fall officially arrives Friday, but our summer-like weather is going to continue a bit longer.

Temperatures will remain at or above 90 through the weekend.

No changes in the weather are expected this weekend. We'll stay hot and humid with afternoon highs in the low 90s.

A few pop-up showers or storms are possible, but rain should remain isolated in coverage.

The heat sticks around through much of next week. A late week cold front will take the edge of the hot temperatures and should increase our rain chances slightly by Thursday.

Until then expect more highs in the 90s with only isolated showers.

