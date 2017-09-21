Travel center to offer gasoline at 76 cents a gallon

The new 76 travel center in Nash, Texas, means 250 news jobs and the opening of four restaurants. (Source: KSLA News 12)

The 76 travel center in Nash, Texas, says it will celebrate its opening by selling gasoline for 76 cents a gallon from 10 to 11 a.m. Sept. 22. (Source: KSLA News 12)

For a small East Texas city, it means 250 news jobs and the opening of four new restaurants.

But for a very limited time, it means motorists could fuel up their vehicles at prices not seen at the pump since the late 1970s.

Nash may be a small city in a state that defines the word "big."

But it now has the largest travel center of its kind in Texas.

To celebrate, the 76 travel center says it will sell gasoline for 76 cents a gallon from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday.

