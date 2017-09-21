Vandals target Bossier church, break windows four times

Ealy Temple CME Church in Princeton has been vandalized four times. (Source: Google Maps)

Members of a Bossier Parish congregation are upset and frustrated.

For the fourth time in recent history, they said, someone has vandalized Ealy Temple CME in Princeton.

The latest was discovered about 7 p.m. Thursday.

That's when they found someone had thrown bricks through windows, including those on the kitchen and the pastor's room, Bossier sheriff's Deputy Mark Fortenberry said.

Ealy Temple member Pauline Smith and steward Louis Fuller said the same think happened two weeks ago and twice before that.

What is different and more offensive this time, they said, is that someone defecated on the back side of the red brick church in the 1000 block of Princeton Road.

All four times, Smith added, the vandals never entered the church building immediately east of Princeton Elementary School.

