Man accused of shooting at vehicle following wreck

Texarkana, Texas, police say they arrested a man after he reportedly fired shots at a vehicle following a crash.

Authorities say 49-year-old Gregory Williams and another driver were involved in the minor wreck about 3:30 p.m. Tuesday at Summerhill Road at West 13th Street.

Williams allegedly got upset and fired a pistol several times at the other vehicle then drove away.

Officers say they located both vehicles within minutes of receiving calls.

Williams was found standing behind his Jeep Wrangler in the parking lot of 1801 New Boston Road. As officers pulled up, they reportedly saw him attempting to conceal a .380-caliber pistol below a floor mat in the back hatch area of his vehicle.

The other driver located a Texarkana Independent School District officer and told them what had occurred.

Evidence found in Williams’ vehicle indicates that he fired several shots from inside the vehicle and that some struck the Jeep's interior, authorities said.

Officers say they also noted three bullet holes on the fender and hood of the other vehicle.

Williams was booked into Bi-State Jail on two counts of deadly conduct and one count of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. His bonds total $75,000.

