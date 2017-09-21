Shreveport woman accused of stealing nearly half a million dollars from employer

Click here for updated jail bookings in Caddo and Bossier Parishes.

55-year-old Laurie Johnson is accused of stealing $459,540 between 2011 and 2017. (Source: CPSO)

A Shreveport bookkeeper is behind bars after authorities say she stole nearly half a million dollars from her employer.

According to Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator, 55-year-old Laurie Johnson was an employee of the Greater Shreveport Bossier Auto Auction when she began stealing deposits from money the business took in on auction days.

Deputies say Johnson used her position as a bookkeeper to manipulate the company's accounting software to conceal her thefts. She also is accused of helping conceal thefts for another employee.

The thefts were discovered during an audit by a new company accountant, according to Caddo Sheriff’s Detective Doug Smith, who investigated the case for the Caddo-Shreveport Financial Crimes Task Force.

Johnson is accused of stealing $459,540 between 2011 and 2017.

