Authorities: Runaway is safe

Dallas Hanks, 16, of the 1200 block of Maplewood Drive in Bossier City (Source: Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office)

A Bossier teenager who apparently ran away almost three weeks ago is safe.

The Bossier Sheriff's Office reported late Thursday afternoon that 16-year-old Dallas Hanks has turned himself in to authorities.

The youth was reported missing Aug. 31 after staying the night with a friend.

He never returned to his home in the 1200 block of Maplewood Drive in Bossier City, the Bossier Sheriff's Office reported.

