Reports: New Orleans-based GLO Airlines going out of business

A federal bankruptcy judge reportedly has ordered New Orleans-based GLO Airlines to sell off everything it owns in order to pay off its debts.

There are reports that the airline racked up close to $500,000 in unpaid bills over the past three months alone.

GLO Airlines filed for bankruptcy protection in April.

It suspended its service between Shreveport Regional Airport and New Orleans in July.

The flights were discontinued because "we have no pilots to fly the planes," Douglas S. Draper, the New Orleans attorney representing FlyGLO LLC in its bankruptcy filing, said at the time.

GLO Airlines was founded and led by Trey Fayard and operated by Tennessee-based Contour Aviation, formerly Corporate Flight Management Inc.

